E-transfer policy for teachers to be launched soon: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Thursday said that E-transfer application would be soon launched for teachers.

He said that manual transfer system has been laborious throughout history.

The minister said smart e-transfer application would help to ease the problems regarding teachers' transfers within the province, adding resolving teachers' issues and taking steps to ensure quality education was the priority of the government.

He directed the officials concerned of the educationDl department to complete the process of reforms in e-transfer policy keeping in view facilitation of teaching staff.

He said transfers should be made once a year on completion of educational sessions.

He said all the process should be conducted online. He also urged the teaching staff to focus their energies on imparting the best possible knowledge to their students.

Presiding over a meeting held to review progress on reforms in e-transfer policy here, he said after introduction of this policy there would be no need of repeated visits by the applicants to education offices.

Shahram Tarakai said that digitisation of the teachers' transfer and posting procedure is a revolutionary step taken by education department .

The transfers would be decided only on merit and those who had the right would be allowed transfer under e-transfer policy.