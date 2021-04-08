UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-transfer Policy For Teachers To Be Launched Soon: Tarakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

E-transfer policy for teachers to be launched soon: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Thursday said that E-transfer application would be soon launched for teachers.

He said that manual transfer system has been laborious throughout history.

The minister said smart e-transfer application would help to ease the problems regarding teachers' transfers within the province, adding resolving teachers' issues and taking steps to ensure quality education was the priority of the government.

He directed the officials concerned of the  educationDl department to complete the process of reforms in e-transfer policy keeping in view facilitation of teaching staff.

He said transfers should be made once a year on completion of educational sessions.

He said all the process should be conducted online. He also urged the teaching staff to focus their energies on imparting the best  possible knowledge to their students.

Presiding over a meeting held to review progress on reforms in e-transfer policy here, he said after introduction of this policy there would be no need of repeated visits by the applicants to education offices.

Shahram Tarakai said that digitisation of the teachers' transfer and posting procedure is a revolutionary step taken by education department .

The transfers would be decided only on merit and those who had the right would be allowed transfer under e-transfer policy.

Related Topics

Education Government

Recent Stories

Afghan authorities refuse landing to Plane carryin ..

5 minutes ago

8 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

25 minutes ago

IUB holds Int'l conference on impact of mathematic ..

55 seconds ago

Australia halts AstraZeneca shots for under 50s ov ..

57 seconds ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khanâ€™s c ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.