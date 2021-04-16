E-transfer policy formally launched in Higher Education Deptt

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :In another step forward towards digital governance, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally launched e-transfer policy in Higher education Department on Friday.

E-transfer policy system was formally inaugurated by Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash here in Education Secretariat. Besides, Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, other higher authorities of the department were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that under the leadership of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the provincial government is introducing e-governance in all sectors, adding the department is taking the same vision forward to create easiness for teachers.

He said that the system of e-transfer/ posting policy is prepared with the support of in-house students and so no expenditure is incurred on it.

Talking about the effectiveness of e-transfer and posting policy, the special assistant said that the system would benefit over 10,000 teachers and get them rid of the agony of visiting offices.

He further said that e-transfer/ posting policy will help abolish corruption, bribery and favouritism in the department. He said that in future transfer at college level will be under an automated procedure and the applicant could apply on vacant posts on his own wish.

Sharing further details regarding automated transfer/posting procedure, he said that domicile, experience, doctorate and other points would be taken into consideration in transfer policy.