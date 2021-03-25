UrduPoint.com
E- Transfer Policy On Card To Facilitate Teachers: Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Special Assitant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, on Wednesday directed Higher Education Department to finalise E- transfer policy in a week time to facilitate teachers

The special Assitant chaired a meeting held at Higher Education Secretariat to review and finalize e-transfer posting policy.

He directed the concerned officials to finalise the E- transfer and posting policy within a week as the provincial is committed to resolve all issues of teachers and giving them facilities.

He said that E-transfer policy is being implemented to get rid of paperwork and expedite the entire process through use technology and digitization.

The officials of Higher Education Department also gave a detailed briefing on e-transfer and posting policy.

Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that E- transfer policy would ensure transparency and merit in transfer of teachers besides addressing their grievances timely.

He said that domicile , experience and performance of teachers should be taken into consideration while finalizing the policy.

He said that E-transfer policy would be presented to the Chief Minister next week, adding the government is committed to introduce employees' friendly policy to facilitate them.

