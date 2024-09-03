E-transfer policy to ensure impartiality, merit: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that e-transfer policy has been launched to ensure transparency and impartiality in transfer procedure of teachers.

He was chairing a meeting that among others was attended by Secretary Education, Masood Ahmad, Special Secretary, Qaisar Alam, Additional Secretary, Fayaz Alam and concerned officials.

The minister said that teachers would apply online for vacant posts and transfer would be made on merit after approval of concerned forum. He said that it would save time of teachers and they would be able to focus teaching in their respective schools.

The meeting was told that all the arrangements have been completed for e-transfer policy and vacant posts would be uploaded on e-transfer portal by district education officer till September 9. It was told that teachers would apply online from September 10 to September 20, district education officers would complete verification from September 21 to 24, applications would be uploaded by September 26 and online transfer orders would be issued on September 27.

Education minister directed to ensure transparency in the whole process and said that there are various indicators in e-transfer policy and teachers would be given posts according to their scores.