E-transfer Policy To Ensure Impartiality, Merit: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday said that e-transfer policy has been launched to ensure transparency and impartiality in transfer procedure of teachers.
He was chairing a meeting that among others was attended by Secretary Education, Masood Ahmad, Special Secretary, Qaisar Alam, Additional Secretary, Fayaz Alam and concerned officials.
The minister said that teachers would apply online for vacant posts and transfer would be made on merit after approval of concerned forum. He said that it would save time of teachers and they would be able to focus teaching in their respective schools.
The meeting was told that all the arrangements have been completed for e-transfer policy and vacant posts would be uploaded on e-transfer portal by district education officer till September 9. It was told that teachers would apply online from September 10 to September 20, district education officers would complete verification from September 21 to 24, applications would be uploaded by September 26 and online transfer orders would be issued on September 27.
Education minister directed to ensure transparency in the whole process and said that there are various indicators in e-transfer policy and teachers would be given posts according to their scores.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt providing necessary help for economic prosperity of Balochistan: Rana43 seconds ago
-
MNA Rashidi visits National Book Foundation46 seconds ago
-
Minister Muqam offers condolences to Chaudhry Nisar's sister's passing49 seconds ago
-
CDA chairman for strict monitoring of dengue breeding spots52 seconds ago
-
PMD forecast widespread rain across Sindh, northeast Balochistan, south Punjab55 seconds ago
-
Trader killed during dacoity11 minutes ago
-
Welding mechanic electrocuted11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Food delivery rider arrested for stealing motorbikes11 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy being evolved for metro bus service in Faisalabad: DG FDA11 minutes ago
-
Two days health, wellness expo on Sept 411 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi briefs MNA Faryal Talpur on development projects in Karachi11 minutes ago