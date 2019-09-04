E-transfer policy to save the female teachers from harassment : Minister Murad

Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas on Wednesday while hailing the e-transfer policy for purifying the education system of Punjab said it would help to bring a revolutionary change in the education system as it would make the postings and transfers' process merit based and transparent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for school Education Dr Murad Raas on Wednesday while hailing the e-transfer policy for purifying the education system of Punjab said it would help to bring a revolutionary change in the education system as it would make the postings and transfers' process merit based and transparent.

Talking to a private news channel he said, "I hold an open katchary on every Wednesday for resolving the issues of the teachers ,I receive a number of complaints over the said matters, moreover, mostly complaints are filed by female teachers who are being harassed by abuse of power is the main reason" .

He said the initiative was helping to curb the mafia that exploited teachers and demanded bribes to carry out matters pertaining to posting and transfers or promotions too.

He informed under the e-transfer policy, transfer of teachers were being made purely on merit ,adding ,the system was helping to eliminate the corruption of billions , solving the teachers problems related to transfers, promotions, and service book, adding providing the stress free environment to teachers that would ultimately boost the education system.

Replying to a question he said, "we are working to include an ' Active Learning' system' in curriculum for making the concept clear study for students and "ratta system" will not be the part of the curriculum more.

"Exemplary education system can build by connecting the teacher training , good book and assessment together", he concluded.

He informed e-transfer system had also decreased the number of transfers, before the system the ratio was 50 % that is decreased to 20 %, adding , before the system teachers were paying 50,000 to 150 lac for the transfers.

It is pertinent to mention here the minister for education had introduced the e-transfer system on May 17, teachers could download App in their mobile phones and could receive the information regarding their transfers.