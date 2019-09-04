UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-transfer Policy To Save The Female Teachers From Harassment : Minister Murad

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

E-transfer policy to save the female teachers from harassment : Minister Murad

Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas on Wednesday while hailing the e-transfer policy for purifying the education system of Punjab said it would help to bring a revolutionary change in the education system as it would make the postings and transfers' process merit based and transparent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for school Education Dr Murad Raas on Wednesday while hailing the e-transfer policy for purifying the education system of Punjab said it would help to bring a revolutionary change in the education system as it would make the postings and transfers' process merit based and transparent.

Talking to a private news channel he said, "I hold an open katchary on every Wednesday for resolving the issues of the teachers ,I receive a number of complaints over the said matters, moreover, mostly complaints are filed by female teachers who are being harassed by abuse of power is the main reason" .

He said the initiative was helping to curb the mafia that exploited teachers and demanded bribes to carry out matters pertaining to posting and transfers or promotions too.

He informed under the e-transfer policy, transfer of teachers were being made purely on merit ,adding ,the system was helping to eliminate the corruption of billions , solving the teachers problems related to transfers, promotions, and service book, adding providing the stress free environment to teachers that would ultimately boost the education system.

Replying to a question he said, "we are working to include an ' Active Learning' system' in curriculum for making the concept clear study for students and "ratta system" will not be the part of the curriculum more.

"Exemplary education system can build by connecting the teacher training , good book and assessment together", he concluded.

He informed e-transfer system had also decreased the number of transfers, before the system the ratio was 50 % that is decreased to 20 %, adding , before the system teachers were paying 50,000 to 150 lac for the transfers.

It is pertinent to mention here the minister for education had introduced the e-transfer system on May 17, teachers could download App in their mobile phones and could receive the information regarding their transfers.

Related Topics

Corruption Education Punjab Mobile May Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

2 minutes ago

Court indicts Khawaja brothers in Paragon City ref ..

23 seconds ago

Cotton picking must be carried out in daylight

25 seconds ago

Modi Invites Putin to Participate in 2020 Edition ..

27 seconds ago

Public seems unsatisfied with postal rest houses' ..

32 seconds ago

Italian Commerce Chamber Says Better Produce Goods ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.