E-Transfer WebApp launched in Auqaf Organization Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah on Thursday inaugurated E-Tramsfer WebApp in Auqaf Organization Punjab according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the transfer and leave of auqaf employees.

Addressing on the occasion Auqaf Minister said that Auqaf organization is the first department which the E-transfer WebApp launched. He said that nepotism culture will be ended with the help of this WebAPP.Secretary Auqaf Gulzar Hussain Shah,DG Auqaf, Additional Secretary and other officers and employees attended it.