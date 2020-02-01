UrduPoint.com
'E-Transfers' System' On Cards: Dr Yasmin

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Punjab has almost completed all the formalities for introducing 'E-Transfers' system for medical staff and this system will soon be put in place

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab has almost completed all the formalities for introducing 'E-Transfers' system for medical staff and this system will soon be put in place.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said this on Saturday.

She called a review meeting to monitor the progress made so far at the Secondary Healthcare Department.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Usman Younus, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, former DG Health Dr Akhtar Rashid, DG PFA Irfan Memon and HISDU team attended the meeting.

The minister said as part of the E-Transfers system, staff of BPS-17 and above would be able to submit online applications for transfers and postings and that would make it easier for the staff as well as the administrators to introduce efficiency into the system.

"This will also put an end to the political influence and nepotism in the department as for as transfers are concerned.

Once the applications are in the queue, applicants will be able to track the status and the progress of their applications online as well," she said.

Secretary of PSH Department Capt (retd) Usman Younus gave a detailed briefing on the progress made so far.

