E-Volunteer Toll Free Helpline Receives 0.1 Million Calls

Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

Than 0.1 million calls have been received on the toll free emergency helpline No. (1700) of the Chief Minister E-Volunteer Programme launched for provision of free information and facilitation to the public in the prevailing Corona situation, Under the initiative, professional volunteers telephonically provide free advice, Information and facilitation to the public related to various services including Corona awareness, health, psychiatry, pharmacy, rescue, municipal, women and children protection etc, said a news release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :More than 0.1 million calls have been received on the toll free emergency helpline No. (1700) of the Chief Minister E-Volunteer Programme launched for provision of free information and facilitation to the public in the prevailing Corona situation, Under the initiative, professional volunteers telephonically provide free advice, Information and facilitation to the public related to various services including Corona awareness, health, psychiatry, pharmacy, rescue, municipal, women and children protection etc, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

During the period of one and half month i.e from April 12 to May, 22, around 100,966 calls were received seeking information and advise which were facilitated by the volunteers engaged under the Chief Minister E- volunteer initiative being managed by the provincial Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Out of the total calls received, 41365 calls were linked to Corona awareness, 14127 calls related to health services, 5594 related to psychiatry services, 3303 related to pharmacy services, 3713 related to women and children protection, 4599 related to rescue services, 4069 related to municipal services, 9721 related to PDMA services, 5284 related to Citizen Portal and 8347 calls were related to civil defence.

In a statement issued to this effect, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the E-volunteer initiative has been launched to facilitate the citizens in having easy access to various services and facilities without going out of their homes in the prevailing Corona situation.

He said provision of maximum facilities to the public at their door steps during the lockdown was one of the focus areas of the provincial government, adding that result oriented measures are being taken to this end and launching of the E-volunteer initiativeis one of those measures.

The Chief Minister has appreciated the efforts of Relief and Rehabilitation Department for effectively managing the operation of the e-volunteer programme.

