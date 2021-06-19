UrduPoint.com
E-Voting Legislation Under Process To Facilitate Overseas Pakistan: Ali Nawaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:36 PM

Ali Nawaz Awan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs on Saturday said that legislation over E-voting is under process to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis (OPs) in the next election

Talking to private news channel, he said that e-voting was a oldest demand of Overseas Pakistan from last many years.

Talking to private news channel, he said that e-voting was a oldest demand of Overseas Pakistan from last many years.

He said that every year the government received over US$ 22 billion remittances which is a huge amount and Overseas Pakistanis are playing their role as a backbone of the country and supporting national economy.

It was the responsibility of the government to provide maximum facilities to Overseas Pakistanis.

To a question, he said that unfortunately previous regimes made many promises with OPs but did not deliver in practical shape adding that now the government has taken various practical steps in this regard.

He said the Opposition is not supporting the government on legislation about OPs and other related issues.

Ali Nawaz said that over 8.5 million OPs are NICOP holders but still opposition was creating problems for the legislation about them.

