UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E-voting System To Be Introduced By Next Election: Amin Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

E-voting system to be introduced by next election: Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Monday said that e-voting system would be introduced by next election as the maximum number of overseas Pakistanis could participate in the election by casting their votes.

"Investment of Rs 22 billion had been made to increase the connectivity in the country. Tharparkar, Rajapan, FATA, Dera Bugati had been prioritized for this purpose" he expressed these views while addressing the gathering a ceremony held to celebrate 'Sehat Kahani , said a news release.

He said, that the government would launch G-5 by next year in December. "Before this, we have to increase the penetration of G-4 in the country which would pave the way for smooth launching of G-5." If everybody has smartphone with 100% penetration of internet in the country, ultimately it would help to make us successful in the world, he believed, recounting that as many as 18 crore people had mobile and 9 crore had access to broadband facility.

There was mobile manufacturing company which would ensure supply of mobile at cheap price of Rs 8000 to each person in the country, Amin-ul-Haque said adding "We cannot go ahead without the mobile."It was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a digital country and the IT ministry was already working on this, he reiterated, saying "We were working to introduce e-office system for 40 ministries."The minister said, that the government had converted the challenges during Covid-19 in the opportunities and such opportunities could help to increase the country's exports especially IT sector.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet World Technology Exports FATA Mobile Company Price Tharparkar December Government Billion

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

20 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

55 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

1 hour ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

1 hour ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

1 hour ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.