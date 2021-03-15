E-voting system to be introduced by next election: Amin Ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque Monday said that e-voting system would be introduced by next election as the maximum number of overseas Pakistanis could participate in the election by casting their votes.

"Investment of Rs 22 billion had been made to increase the connectivity in the country. Tharparkar, Rajapan, FATA, Dera Bugati had been prioritized for this purpose" he expressed these views while addressing the gathering a ceremony held to celebrate 'Sehat Kahani , said a news release.

He said, that the government would launch G-5 by next year in December. "Before this, we have to increase the penetration of G-4 in the country which would pave the way for smooth launching of G-5." If everybody has smartphone with 100% penetration of internet in the country, ultimately it would help to make us successful in the world, he believed, recounting that as many as 18 crore people had mobile and 9 crore had access to broadband facility.

There was mobile manufacturing company which would ensure supply of mobile at cheap price of Rs 8000 to each person in the country, Amin-ul-Haque said adding "We cannot go ahead without the mobile."It was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a digital country and the IT ministry was already working on this, he reiterated, saying "We were working to introduce e-office system for 40 ministries."The minister said, that the government had converted the challenges during Covid-19 in the opportunities and such opportunities could help to increase the country's exports especially IT sector.