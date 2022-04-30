UrduPoint.com

EAC Positive Step To Save Economy: FCCI Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Establishment of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) is a positive step to save the economy, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Commenting on the nominations for the EAC, he expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of Musdaq Zulqarnain of Interloop in this premier body and hoped that he would give his productive input to stabilize the economy on a strong and sustained basis.

He hoped that EAC headed by Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif would suggestmeasures to continue the economic policies and activities.

