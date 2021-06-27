UrduPoint.com
Each FO Official 'resolute & Committed' In Defending Foreign Policy Front: FM

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday lauded the efforts of the Foreign Office in effectively pursuing the objectives of foreign policy, saying that every official was highly committed to achieve the goals in national interest.

"Despite limited resources, each and every man and woman officer at the Foreign Office stand firm while defending the front of foreign policy," the foreign minister said while speaking at the floor of National Assembly.

FM Qureshi spoke high of the committed personnel of the Foreign Office and paid them tribute on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He advised them to keep it up and stay strong during the tough situations.

"Never get deterred by difficult times because if Allah Almighty wills, he can make even the stronger get defeated and bowed down," he said while giving reference of a Quranic account when a flock of swallows (Ababeel) with their fierce stone-throwing had forced the army of elephants run away.

