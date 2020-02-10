Each Multan Electric Power Company office in Muzaffargarh to plant 50 saplings

Acting superintending Engineer Muzaffargarh circle, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Naeem Akhtar Samatia Monday ordered the officials and staff to plant at least 50 saplings in their respective office premises to contribute for Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Acting superintending Engineer Muzaffargarh circle, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Naeem Akhtar Samatia Monday ordered the officials and staff to plant at least 50 saplings in their respective office premises to contribute for Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that pollution has appeared as a major problem due to lack of trees, adding that negative impact of climate change could be reduced to a great extent by improving greenery and planting more trees.

He said, all Xens, SDOs and ROs should ensure that every office of Muzaffargarh circle of Mepco must plant at least 50 new saplings and nurture them into grown up trees.

He also directed officials to keep their office premises clean.

Xen MEPCO Alipur division Malik Yaqoob Gadara, DCM Izhar Ali, besides SDOs, ROs, APRs and other employees attended the meeting.