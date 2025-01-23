Open Menu

Each Penny Of National Exchequer Sacred Trust Of People: Chairman DDAC Hangu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Hangu MPA Shah Abu Turab Bangash has said that he was responsible for the fair use of each and every penny of the people here and hereafter.

He added that every union council has been given equal funds on the basis of equality beyond any political affiliation and personal likes and dislikes.

This he said while addressing the public gathering at Darweza Palusa area of Hangu district on Thursday. Elites of the area and general people were present on this occasion.

Shah Turab said that Rs. 250 million have been released for the developmental projects out of which Rs.10 Crore will be spent on roads while rest in the other sectors.

He while giving good news to the people, he said that in the next coming days, significant amounts of gas royalty will be released, which will start a new era of development in the district.

He said, it is the beginning and it will continue for the next five years.

The Chairman DDAC maintained that public opinion will be taken into account.

