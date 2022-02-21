UrduPoint.com

Each Sector Of Economy Witnessing Progress: President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Each sector of economy witnessing progress: President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Monday said the country was heading in the right direction as each and every sector of economy was witnessing progress.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by a prominent businessman Khalid Tawab, he said textile, garments, agriculture and information technology sectors had witnessed growth due to the incumbent government's positive policies.

The president said huge foreign cooperation was expected in the textile industry while the garment industry, which had been neglected in past, had now started its revival.

The government's ease of doing business policy would attract more foreign investment in the country, he added.

Dr Alvi said he was well aware of the issues of Karachi, including transportation, shortage of water, gas and others, and assured the businessmen that the government was working to resolve all the problems.

Earlier, host Khalid Tawab and another prominent businessman S M Munir also spoke. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and businessmen were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

