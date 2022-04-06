UrduPoint.com

Eagle, Falcon Squads Arrested 75 Suspects In March

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Eagle and Falcons squads of Islamabad police continued crackdown against criminal elements and arrested 75 accused during the last month.

The Squads took immediate action on citizens' phone calls and caught eight snatchers red handed and recovered 55 different types of arms and 596 rounds of ammunition.

It also recovered stolen goods worth over Rs 800,000 and checked some 55843 motorcycles and 155599 suspicious vehicles during the same period.

The Eagle and Falcons performed well during law and order situation, besides playing an effective role in crime prevention in the capital city, said SSP operations Faisal Kamran while issuing their monthly report.

During special operations the squads recovered 1840 grams of heroin, 120 grams of ice and wine.

The squads checked 31442 suspects and shifted 364 persons to the police stations. Eagle Squad also arrested a fake sub-inspector during the checking and recovered two wireless sets from him. It also recovered four children.

The force removed black papers from 5423 vehicles while 163 cars without documents were shifted to police stations. During the check, a stolen car and four motorcycles were also recovered.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus appreciated the performance of both the Squads and hope that it would continue to perform duties with same spirit to bring crime rate down in the Federal capital.

