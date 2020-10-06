Eagle squad asked to behave friendly with public

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Azfar Mesar Tuesday asked the personnel of Eagle Squad to behave friendly with the public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Azfar Mesar Tuesday asked the personnel of Eagle Squad to behave friendly with the public.

He stated this while presiding over a spcial session held with personnel of Eagle squad here on the directive of Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hasan But.

"With improvement in our behavior, we could win the trust of the people," the SSP said and added that trust of people could lead to improving law and order.

Stressing the need for keeping eye on the anti peace elements, he advised the Eagle Squad to be vigilant and take stern action against the anti peace elements.

The SSP Operation noted that with the help of public, police could control the crime and take the criminals to task.