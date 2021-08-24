UrduPoint.com

Eagle Squad Of Islamabad Police Briefed About Effective Policing Measures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday directed the Eagle Squad of Islamabad Police to ensure effective policing measures in city and maintain high vigilance.

In a briefing to the personnel of Eagle Squad, he said that strict patrolling measures should be ensured in the city for protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He asked to behave politely with citizens and ensure prompt assistance to people in case of any emergency.

He said those involved in effective policing would be awarded while strict action to be taken against those involved in dereliction of duties. The government, he said, has given resources and new motorbikes to personnel of Eagle Squad and effective policing as well as safety to citizens to be ensured through high vigilance.

He said 150 posting and transfers have been made today by him on the requests of policemen as the sole purpose was to accommodate policemen so that they may perform effectively.

