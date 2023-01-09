UrduPoint.com

Eagle Squads Playing Effective Role In Crime Prevention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Eagle squads of Islamabad Capital Police are playing a vital role in crime prevention in the city and checked more than 1,700 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles during the last 24 hours.

According to police, Eagle squads are working under the safe city Islamabad which is deployed in different areas of the city for patrolling and crime prevention.

During the last 24 hours, the Eagle squads checked 110 pedestrians, 1,060 motorcycles and 535 vehicles during special and snap checking out of which 200 suspicious motorcycles and 12 vehicles were impounded at various police stations.

These squads also removed tinted glasses from 181 vehicles which are not allowed in the Federal capital.

SSP (Operations) Safe city Dr Khurram Rasheed appreciated the performance of the eagle squad and said that Islamabad Capital Police is taking all out efforts to curb crime in the city. "Safety and security of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned to protect the lives and property of the citizens," he maintained.

