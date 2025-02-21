Eagle Squads Restructured For Enhancing Public Safety
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has restructured the Eagle Squads to enhance public safety and crime prevention in Faisalabad.
Presiding over a meeting at Police Lines here on Friday, he said that Eagle Squads have been reorganized across 23 police stations in Lyallpur, Madina Town and Iqbal Divisions.
He said that total 92 police officers were deployed on 46 motorcycles and they would actively patrol in high-risk areas to ensure full safety of the citizens and their properties. He said that due to lack of personnel and resources, the Eagle Squads had been inactive for a long time. However, these squads have now been re-equipped with modern weapons, bulletproof jackets and torch-lights for effective patrolling particularly during evening and night hours, he added.
He said that the police officers have also been provided with advanced technology including E-Police App and Crime Prevention App to further enhance efficiency by enabling them to streamline operations and respond quickly to the criminal incidents. The wireless communication systems have also been introduced to ensure real-time monitoring and coordination, he added.
SSP Operations Malik Tahir Mehboob will oversee the squads’ performance by ensuring strict monitoring and evaluation of their effectiveness in crime prevention.
