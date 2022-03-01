Eagle trapped in high altitude tree rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Rescuers on Tuesday morning got freed an eagle entangled in the branches of around 100 feet tall spruce tree in the barren area of Kot Addu Tehsil .

According to a Rescue 1122 news release, a Wildlife Department official informed them about the entangled bird. The officials rushed to the site and undertook the operation to free the eagle. As the bird had some minor injuries, it was freed to fly in the open.