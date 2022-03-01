UrduPoint.com

Eagle Trapped In High Altitude Tree Rescued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Eagle trapped in high altitude tree rescued

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Rescuers on Tuesday morning got freed an eagle entangled in the branches of around 100 feet tall spruce tree in the barren area of Kot Addu Tehsil .

According to a Rescue 1122 news release, a Wildlife Department official informed them about the entangled bird. The officials rushed to the site and undertook the operation to free the eagle. As the bird had some minor injuries, it was freed to fly in the open.

Related Topics

Eagle Kot Addu SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

58 minutes ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

2 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>