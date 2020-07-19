UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ear Infections Can Lead To Unnecessary Pain, Permanent Hearing Loss

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Ear infections can lead to unnecessary pain, permanent hearing loss

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :An ear infection also called a middle ear infection, is one of the most common disease and can lead to unnecessary pain and permanent hearing loss.

Talking to APP, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said said that Ear infection in babies was very common as they were vulnerable due to their low immunity.

There are two types of Ear infection during monsoon, he said Fungal infection happens when the humidity was high.

The wet and moist surfaces are breeding ground for fungus.

The infection lies in the outer ear or the ear canal. The scientific name for fungal infection is Otomycosis.

He told that a bacterial ear infection could occur due to several causes.

Throat infection is very common during the monsoon. Usually, the infection during monsoon starts from the throat, he said.

Smokers are more prone than others. Most of us do not pay attention and expect the infection to cure on its own. This infection spreads to the ear through the Eustachian tube.

He advised the people not put anything into your ear that was too dangerous.

Related Topics

Hearing Immunity Cure Lead From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

3 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.