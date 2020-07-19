Ear infections can lead to unnecessary pain, permanent hearing loss

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :An ear infection also called a middle ear infection, is one of the most common disease and can lead to unnecessary pain and permanent hearing loss.

Talking to APP, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry said said that Ear infection in babies was very common as they were vulnerable due to their low immunity.

There are two types of Ear infection during monsoon, he said Fungal infection happens when the humidity was high.

The wet and moist surfaces are breeding ground for fungus.

The infection lies in the outer ear or the ear canal. The scientific name for fungal infection is Otomycosis.

He told that a bacterial ear infection could occur due to several causes.

Throat infection is very common during the monsoon. Usually, the infection during monsoon starts from the throat, he said.

Smokers are more prone than others. Most of us do not pay attention and expect the infection to cure on its own. This infection spreads to the ear through the Eustachian tube.

He advised the people not put anything into your ear that was too dangerous.