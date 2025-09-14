Early breakfast linked to longer lifespan, Research finds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Expert suggested that the timing of breakfast may play a crucial role in long-term health, aging, and overall lifespan.

An international team, led by Dr. Hassan Dashti of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical school, analyzed meal times, health conditions, genetics and mortality of the 42- to 94-year-olds using data from the University of Manchester.

The findings, published this month in the journal Communications Medicine, showed that as people age, they tend to delay both breakfast and dinner, while their overall eating window shrinks.

The analysis showed that individuals who consistently had late breakfasts faced higher risks of depression, fatigue, oral health issues, and even premature death.

Interestingly, those who ate breakfast earlier like around 7:50 a.m. had significantly lower mortality risks compared to late eaters.

Researchers noted that for every one-hour delay in breakfast time, the risk of death increased by 8–11 percent.

Experts warn that making late breakfast a routine may contribute to underlying health problems such as depression, sleep disturbances, and physical weakness.

They suggest considering breakfast timing as an important “health marker” alongside diet quality and lifestyle habits.