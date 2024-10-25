Open Menu

Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis Key To 98% Recovery Rate: Dr Ayesha

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Ayesha Isani Majeed of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Department of Radiology on Friday stressed women over 40 to have their yearly mammogram procedure and the regular breast self-examinations to be conscious of their good health.

She said early detection and early diagnosis was the key with 98% recovery rates at the early detection stage, and 27% in advanced stage of the disease.

Yearly mammograms for women over 40 and breast self-examinations, as well as healthy lifestyle, nutritious food and exercise can help bring down the incidence of the disease.

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Serena Hotels organized a dedicated awareness session for its employees, aimed at empowering them with knowledge about early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options for breast cancer.

The session featured esteemed medical professionals, Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed and Dr. Saeeda Yasmin, both are renowned and leading practitioners for breast cancer treatment and diagnosis.

Both the doctors highlighted the importance of early detection and shared details about the state-of-the-art facilities available for mammography, ultrasound, and biopsies.

They have also shared important insights into breast cancer detection and treatment, emphasizing the life-saving importance of regular screening and self-examinations.

The session also included a practical demonstration on how to perform self-examinations, a key method in early detection. Employees had the opportunity to engage in testing and consultations with the doctors, further enhancing the session's impact.

Speakers at the session emphasized the organization’s commitment to promoting the well-being of its employees and supporting initiatives that empower them through health awareness.

Breast cancer awareness is a vital part of not only women's but men’s health, and Serena Hotels is proud to provide this platform where our employees can learn from leading medical professionals.

