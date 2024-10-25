Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis Key To 98% Recovery Rate: Dr Ayesha
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Ayesha Isani Majeed of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Department of Radiology on Friday stressed women over 40 to have their yearly mammogram procedure and the regular breast self-examinations to be conscious of their good health.
She said early detection and early diagnosis was the key with 98% recovery rates at the early detection stage, and 27% in advanced stage of the disease.
Yearly mammograms for women over 40 and breast self-examinations, as well as healthy lifestyle, nutritious food and exercise can help bring down the incidence of the disease.
In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Serena Hotels organized a dedicated awareness session for its employees, aimed at empowering them with knowledge about early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options for breast cancer.
The session featured esteemed medical professionals, Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed and Dr. Saeeda Yasmin, both are renowned and leading practitioners for breast cancer treatment and diagnosis.
Both the doctors highlighted the importance of early detection and shared details about the state-of-the-art facilities available for mammography, ultrasound, and biopsies.
They have also shared important insights into breast cancer detection and treatment, emphasizing the life-saving importance of regular screening and self-examinations.
The session also included a practical demonstration on how to perform self-examinations, a key method in early detection. Employees had the opportunity to engage in testing and consultations with the doctors, further enhancing the session's impact.
Speakers at the session emphasized the organization’s commitment to promoting the well-being of its employees and supporting initiatives that empower them through health awareness.
Breast cancer awareness is a vital part of not only women's but men’s health, and Serena Hotels is proud to provide this platform where our employees can learn from leading medical professionals.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
740 liters of unusable canola oil seized2 minutes ago
-
Matiari District Admin set brick price at Rs. 30,000 per 3,0002 minutes ago
-
10 frontier constabulary soldiers martyred in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP inter-school cricket tournament-2024 kicked off in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Arslan inspects cleanliness in different areas2 minutes ago
-
Seminar, awareness walk on importance of iodine at Sargodha University2 minutes ago
-
Education Minister calls for bringing back out-of-school-children to schools2 minutes ago
-
Polio immunisation campaign kicks off2 minutes ago
-
Chairman NA body on information visits PTV Quetta Center12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Rameez Ibrahim on winning gold medal12 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 50 establishments on illegal commercial use12 minutes ago