Early cancer detection saves precious lives: Health experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Health experts on Wednesday urged regular screening and a proactive approach to combat the growing challenge of cancer in the country.

They were addressing the awareness session organized by Maroof International Hospital (MIH) to mark the World Cancer Day with focus on early detection, prevention, and international cooperation in healthcare.

Dr. Yasser Rehman, a USA trained Oncologist at MIH, delivered an insightful presentation on cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment advancements.

Dr. Mir Abdul Waheed, Medical Director of MIH, emphasized the need for continuous cancer awareness campaigns and research.

He reiterated MIH’s commitment to community support programs, ensuring that cancer prevention and treatment remain a top priority.

Haroon Naseer, CEO of MIH, highlighted alarming statistics, revealing that Pakistan records over 185,000 new cancer cases annually, with breast cancer being the most prevalent, affecting one in nine women.

He stressed that timely screening and lifestyle modifications could prevent up to 40% of cancer-related deaths.

Haroon Naseer emphasized the importance of cross-border collaboration between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in healthcare.

He outlined key areas for cooperation, including medical education partnerships between universities in both countries, establishing nursing schools to enhance professional training and joint cancer research initiatives to develop better treatment strategies.

He also stressed to work jointly on women empowerment programs focus on health education and awareness and medical tourism, facilitating patient care across borders.

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan underscored the shared commitment of both nations to advancing healthcare solutions.

He visited the hospital’s facilities and expressed appreciation for MIH’s medical infrastructure and its role in advancing healthcare in Pakistan.

Yerzhan Kistafin reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening ties with Pakistan in healthcare, medical research, and pharmaceutical development.

He noted that Pakistan's herbal medicines are highly popular in Kazakhstan and proposed further collaboration in this sector.

He highlighted the potential for joint investment in hospital infrastructure, digital health technologies, and exchange programs for doctors and medical students.