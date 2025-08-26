Early Cancer Diagnosis Can Save Lives: Dr Asghar
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) consultant oncologist Dr Asghar Hussain on Tuesday stressed the importance of early cancer diagnosis, noting that many cases become life-threatening due to patients' negligence.
Talking to a private news channel, he explained that some cancers, such as colon cancer, take time to show symptoms, but early warning signs can still be detected.
He added that over 75 percent of cancer patients remain unaware of the disease until stage 3.
Dr Asghar urged people to pay close attention to any unusual changes in their bodies and to seek medical advice immediately rather than ignoring symptoms.
He emphasized that early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.
During the discussion, he also highlighted the importance of regular check-ups, preventive measures and treatment options.
He advised the public to stay informed, maintain a healthy lifestyle and prioritize timely medical consultations to reduce cancer risks.
