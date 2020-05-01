Early childhood education book launched

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday launched a new book for promoting early childhood education (ECE) in the province.

He congratulated Schools Education Minister Murad Raas and his team for compiling a new book, adding that it has been prepared according to present-day needs and requirements of the students.

According to a handout, the CM said such a book was not introduced before. It was easy to read and the pictures were also explained in urdu and English. The CM assured to do everything for the education of the children.

Murad Raas said that this book would be given to students after the opening of schools. The book was prepared with such a material that its pages cannot be soiled, he said.

Secretary Schools Education, Secretary Information, MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board and others were also present on the occasion.