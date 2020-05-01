UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Childhood Education Book Launched

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 07:42 PM

Early childhood education book launched

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday launched a new book for promoting early childhood education (ECE) in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday launched a new book for promoting early childhood education (ECE) in the province.

He congratulated Schools Education Minister Murad Raas and his team for compiling a new book, adding that it has been prepared according to present-day needs and requirements of the students.

According to a handout, the CM said such a book was not introduced before. It was easy to read and the pictures were also explained in urdu and English. The CM assured to do everything for the education of the children.

Murad Raas said that this book would be given to students after the opening of schools. The book was prepared with such a material that its pages cannot be soiled, he said.

Secretary Schools Education, Secretary Information, MD Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority mar ..

59 minutes ago

Malta to Start Gradual Lifting of COVID-19 Restric ..

1 minute ago

World Labour Day observed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Transfer, posting ordered in Sindh

1 minute ago

Corona Relief Tiger Force's functioning method rev ..

1 minute ago

Portugal's COVID-19 Deaths Top 1,000 After 18 New ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.