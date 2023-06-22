UrduPoint.com

Early Childhood Education Key To Shape Children' Personality, Career Pathways: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said early childhood education was a building block for shaping the personality and determining career pathways for children.

He said this was at this early stage in their educational journey that they imbibe the basic norms and values of social conduct.

"Happy to announce the holding of Pakistan Learning Conference 2023 that focuses on building foundations by adopting the global best practices to empower children," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said he was very keen to attend the Conference and listen to the varied perspectives from scholars and policy practitioners from different backgrounds but could not make it due to his commitment to represent Pakistan at a global financial moot in Paris.

"However, I wish the Conference all the best and look forward to its recommendations for building a resilient and happy future for our children," he added.

