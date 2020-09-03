UrduPoint.com
Early Completion Of ML1 Project Is Priority': Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Thursday hoped that ML1 project of Railways which is a part of CPEC, double railway track from Peshawar to Karachi via Lahore would be completed during Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

Talking to a private news channel , Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking keen interest in early completion of ML1 revolutionary project and will revamp the entire structure of Pakistan Railways.

"We need to plug all the loopholes in the railways and several steps have been taken in this regard with the help of technology," he added.

The minister praised the friendship between the two countries and lauded China's trust in Pakistan.

Sheikh Rashid said ML1 large-scale infrastructure development project would play a pivotal role in boosting the economy.

Pakistan's railways will enter into a new era with the help of this project, the minister said, adding that with the completion of the project, the entire railway track from southern port city of Karachi to northwestern city of Peshawar will be upgraded.

He said the multibillion-project will be completed from five to eight years with Chinese help.

Commenting on the political leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, the minister said that these parties had lost their position in the national politics.

