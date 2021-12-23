UrduPoint.com

Early Completion Of Projects To Remove Backwardness From Balochistan: MPA Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 10:58 PM

Early completion of projects to remove backwardness from Balochistan: MPA Umar

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Umar Khan Jamali on Thursday said that completion of ongoing mega development projects would remove backwardness from the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Umar Khan Jamali on Thursday said that completion of ongoing mega development projects would remove backwardness from the province.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after inspecting the newly constructed building of Collector and SSP House in Jaffarabad district.

Assistant Commissioner Bilal Shabir, Chief Officer Saleem Khan Domki, Nazim-e-Taleemat Faizullah Kakar, Haji Muhammad Amin Abro, Zahid Gul Jamali and others were also present on the occasion.

Xen of Communication and Works (C&W) Zafar Ali Khosa briefed Mir Umar Khan Jamali about the completed projects.

He said the constructions of most of the ongoing development projects were in final stages which would raise the living standards of the people in the areas saying that access roads and other projects including health and education schemes would usher in a new era of prosperity.

The MPA, Mir Umar Khan Jamali said that the transparency and quality of uplift projects would be maintained for durable development which would also benefit to the people in the area.

He said it was our mission to serve people in the areas saying that he was taking steps to complete constant development schemes with standard for welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Education Provincial Assembly From

Recent Stories

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as ..

Belarus Labels Radio Liberty Site, Social Media as Extremist

2 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Ru ..

US, Allies to Bring More NATO Capabilities Near Russia if It Invades Ukraine - O ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament formulates laws with great diligence bu ..

Parliament formulates laws with great diligence but not implemented properly: Al ..

2 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possibl ..

Japan, US Plan 'Attack Base' to Respond to Possible Taiwan Crisis With China - R ..

6 minutes ago
 UK Home Minister Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in N ..

UK Home Minister Condemns Anti-Semitic Attack in North London

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.