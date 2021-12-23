Early completion of projects to remove backwardness from Balochistan: MPA Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Umar Khan Jamali on Thursday said that completion of ongoing mega development projects would remove backwardness from the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Umar Khan Jamali on Thursday said that completion of ongoing mega development projects would remove backwardness from the province.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters after inspecting the newly constructed building of Collector and SSP House in Jaffarabad district.

Assistant Commissioner Bilal Shabir, Chief Officer Saleem Khan Domki, Nazim-e-Taleemat Faizullah Kakar, Haji Muhammad Amin Abro, Zahid Gul Jamali and others were also present on the occasion.

Xen of Communication and Works (C&W) Zafar Ali Khosa briefed Mir Umar Khan Jamali about the completed projects.

He said the constructions of most of the ongoing development projects were in final stages which would raise the living standards of the people in the areas saying that access roads and other projects including health and education schemes would usher in a new era of prosperity.

The MPA, Mir Umar Khan Jamali said that the transparency and quality of uplift projects would be maintained for durable development which would also benefit to the people in the area.

He said it was our mission to serve people in the areas saying that he was taking steps to complete constant development schemes with standard for welfare of the people.