Early completion of rail bogies auction for theme restaurant ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Housing South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the auction process of rail bogies for theme restaurant as early as possible in a transparent manner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete the auction process of rail bogies for theme restaurant as early as possible in a transparent manner.

Secretary Housing said this while presiding over the review meeting of Bahawalpur region on Friday.

Director Generals and XENs of PHATA, PHAs and BDA attended the meeting.

He asked PHA Bahawalpur to utilize all resources to extend recreational activities to citizens during spring festival and took steps on war-footing basis to make the city green and decorated.

Rana Saleem also ordered to ensure all services to the aliens of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and devising a comprehensive strategy regarding encroachment and assured full support to the department in this regard.

He ordered to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible.

Secretary further directed to resolve the problems of daily wages employees and to complete the projects regarding nurseries earliest. Special focus should be paid on commercial fee, he added.