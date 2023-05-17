Early completion of South Punjab Civil Secretariat ordered

South Punjab's additional chief secretary Saqib Zafar Wednesday directed Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to complete two blocks of under-construction Civil Secretariat by June 30 for timely shifting of administrative departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :South Punjab's additional chief secretary Saqib Zafar Wednesday directed Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to complete two blocks of under-construction Civil Secretariat by June 30 for timely shifting of administrative departments.

The additional chief secretary said during his visit to the site and reviewed progress of project.

Project Director IDAP Faisal Zaman, consultant Tajamul Hussain, Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and other officers also accompanied him.

He said the completion of the project would enhance the performance of the administrative departments and the monitoring process will also be improved as well.

Zafar directed to speed up the work on the project and to make the accommodation rooms of class IV employees spacious and ventilated. He asked to ensure the high quality of construction on the project.