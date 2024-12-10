Early Completion Of Special Education Centre Ordered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sadr Aurangzaib Goraya has directed completion
of renovation and expansion work at the Special Education Center by December 31.
He visited the center and inspected the ongoing construction pace.
He stressed the need to accelerate efforts for completion of work within the stipulated time. He directed the Buildings Department to ensure use of high quality materials in the project so that it could reflect the government's commitment for promoting education facilities to all segments of society. This center will help extend educational facilities to special needy students, he added.
Recent Stories
Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Snow Leopard Foundation advocates for sustainable mountain solutions2 minutes ago
-
Canals to remain closed for annual repair2 minutes ago
-
Int'l Human Rights day observed2 minutes ago
-
189 tractors distributed in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
NAB’s Sohail Nasir urges nationwide effort to end corruption12 minutes ago
-
Two booked for making cooking oil from animal waste12 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal mobile boosters22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Boards' matric exam-2025 date sheet revealed22 minutes ago
-
Punjab joins global campaign against gender-based violence22 minutes ago
-
Food authority recovered 750 Kg of China salt22 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Faiz (R) being afforded with all legal right as per law: ISPR32 minutes ago