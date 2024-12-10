Early completion of special education centre ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Sadr Aurangzaib Goraya has directed completion

of renovation and expansion work at the Special Education Center by December 31.

He visited the center and inspected the ongoing construction pace.

He stressed the need to accelerate efforts for completion of work within the stipulated time. He directed the Buildings Department to ensure use of high quality materials in the project so that it could reflect the government's commitment for promoting education facilities to all segments of society. This center will help extend educational facilities to special needy students, he added.