Early Completion Of Under-construction Dams Imperative: Minister For Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah has said that keeping in view climate change and ever-increasing water needs, early completion of under-construction dams is not only imperative but also implementation of a better water management strategy is necessary

Chairing a high-level meeting, here, on Tuesday to review the pace of development work on Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand and Dasu Dams here, the minister said that we need to work on all the dams simultaneously at fast track in order to meet the energy and irrigation needs of the country.

He said the government was providing all possible help for the availability of funds and now it was our responsibility to use the available resources in the best way for the construction of the dams.

The minister also directed the DG National Highway Authority to ensure the construction of the roads in dams areas at earliest.

He also directed for provision of the best health and education and other possible facilities to the people and communities associated with the dams.

Chairman WAPDA Sajjad Ghani informed that that construction work on any project was not affected due to lack of funds, adding that the pace of work was maintained through a bridge financing mechanism.

Secretary Ministry of Water Resources Hasan Jami, and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

