Early completion of underpass to be ensured: FDA chairman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman/MPA Ch Latif Nazar on Friday said early completion of Kashmir bridge underpass would be ensured and daily targets of construction work should be achieved.

He stated this while inspecting progress of Kashmir Bridge underpass at Canal Road.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Director Development and Planning Hasan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Director Engineering NESPAK Amjad Saeed and other officers were also present.

The FDA chairman said�the incumbent government had focused its attention on swift� development of the country and public welfare projects were being completed at the earliest.

The chairman also reviewed drawings and designs of a beautification plan of the underpass and said it should be made more attractive and impressive.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja gave briefing about the projectand said the carpet road of eastern side of the underpass would be completedwithin the next few days.