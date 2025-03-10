Early Cotton Cultivation Target Set At 34,000 Acres In Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Director General Agriculture (Extension) Punjab, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, has announced that the target for early cotton cultivation in Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu districts had been set at 34,000 acres. He emphasized that all efforts must be made to achieve this goal
Chairing a meeting with agricultural officers during his visit to Muzaffargarh, he directed field officers to work tirelessly and provide maximum awareness to farmers. He also stressed that the Punjab government has banned rice cultivation before May 20, warning that strict action would be taken against violators.
Later, the DG Agriculture inspected an early cotton cultivation field in Chowk Godar and issued necessary directives.
Addressing a gathering of farmers, he highlighted that the Punjab government is offering a subsidy of Rs. 5,000 per acre to promote early cotton cultivation. He also mentioned various welfare programs launched for farmers to improve the agricultural sector.
He urged farmers to focus on cotton cultivation for higher profitability. The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture (Extension) Dera Ghazi Khan, Abid Hussain, Deputy Director Agriculture Muzaffargarh, Habib ur Rehman, and Assistant Director Agriculture Extension, Mujahid Iqbal.
