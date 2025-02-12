Early cotton sowing campaign to kick-start from Feb 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said on Wednesday that ample water resources were being ensured for cotton cultivation and announced that the campaign to persuade farmers to rely on early sown varieties would begin from Feb 15 across Multan division to get higher yields.

Presiding over a cotton review meeting here, commissioner said that Multan division would meet the cotton sowing target of 380,000 acres, enough to produce 1.2 million cotton bales in the ongoing season.

Commissioner Khan ordered agriculture staff to remain in field to provide guidance to cotton farmers and keep an eye on infestation of enemy pests including Thrips, white fly, Aphid besides weeds.

He ordered regular pest surveillance and pest scouting exercises to timely control the pest attack whenever needed.

He said, ample water resources availability was being ensured for cotton cultivation across Multan division and promised all out support to farmers adding that their livelihood hinged on their crop lands.

He said that Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to provide relief to small farmers.

Director agriculture extension Shahzad Sabir gave briefing to commissioner on cotton crop situation.