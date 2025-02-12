Open Menu

Early Cotton Sowing Campaign To Kick-start From Feb 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Early cotton sowing campaign to kick-start from Feb 15

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said on Wednesday that ample water resources were being ensured for cotton cultivation and announced that the campaign to persuade farmers to rely on early sown varieties would begin from Feb 15 across Multan division to get higher yields.

Presiding over a cotton review meeting here, commissioner said that Multan division would meet the cotton sowing target of 380,000 acres, enough to produce 1.2 million cotton bales in the ongoing season.

Commissioner Khan ordered agriculture staff to remain in field to provide guidance to cotton farmers and keep an eye on infestation of enemy pests including Thrips, white fly, Aphid besides weeds.

He ordered regular pest surveillance and pest scouting exercises to timely control the pest attack whenever needed.

He said, ample water resources availability was being ensured for cotton cultivation across Multan division and promised all out support to farmers adding that their livelihood hinged on their crop lands.

He said that Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to provide relief to small farmers.

Director agriculture extension Shahzad Sabir gave briefing to commissioner on cotton crop situation.

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UA ..

Minister of Economy: 5 to 6% expected growth of UAE national economy in 2025

51 seconds ago
 Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recoverin ..

Airbus Executive: Global aviation sector recovering, UAE key hub for growth, man ..

59 seconds ago
  At least 200 people fall ill after eating unheal ..

 At least 200 people fall ill after eating unhealthy food at Lahore wedding cer ..

23 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on ..

President of Seychelles: New projects with UAE on horizon

31 minutes ago
 Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid ..

Internet speed will be improved in Pakistan by mid-2025

33 minutes ago
 Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from ..

Imran Khan orders to expel Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI

47 minutes ago
UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads atte ..

UAE President meets leaders, delegation heads attending World Governments Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial I ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Artificial Intelligence Week February 17

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

2 hours ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

3 hours ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan