Early Cotton Sowing Rises In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Punjab has witnessed a major rise in early cotton sowing this year, with cultivation completed on over 800,000 acres by the end of the first phase. This was revealed by Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu.

He said the area under early cotton sowing has more than doubled compared to last year. The Chief Minister Punjab had introduced a special incentive package of Rs. 25,000 for farmers who opted for early cotton sowing, boosting participation.

The Agriculture Department launched a timely awareness campaign across six divisions, encouraging growers to begin sowing early. As part of the campaign, early rice cultivation was also discouraged, resulting in improved outcomes for cotton.

According to Sahoo, 266,000 farmers were approached by field staff of the Agriculture Extension Wing. Of them, 180,000 were registered, and 145,000 actually cultivated early cotton. All registered growers have been verified through third-party validation.

Only triple gene cotton varieties were recommended for early sowing. Sahoo said researchers have been tasked with developing climate-smart varieties in response to changing weather patterns.

The second phase of sowing is currently underway and will continue till April 30. The third and final phase will run from May 1 to May 25. Field formations have been directed to boost advisory services, as this is the most crucial time for crop development.

