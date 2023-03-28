Early cotton sown at 85000 acres in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said on Tuesday that early cotton was sown at over 85000 acres in south Punjab and termed it a higher sowing area, compared to last year.

The average production of early sown cotton is high. He said this while chairing a meeting to review the cotton advisory meeting here.

Saqib observed that hailstorms and rains affected 1250 acres partially. It caused a 25% loss to the affected cotton, he hinted. Due to rains, the weeds emerged swiftly and there was a need to remove weeds as it could pose a challenge to the crop.

The farmers should follow the recommendations of cotton experts, he maintained. About the support price of cotton, he maintained that the government announced Rs 8500/40kg and termed it a good sign for increasing the production of white gold.

Cotton is a very important crop and it could help steer the country out of economic crises. He however added that cotton farmers would be provided complete guidance. Besides this, the government is offering all sorts of assistance including crop insurance.