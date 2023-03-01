Early cucumber cultivation should be completed in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised the farmers to complete early cucumber cultivation during March whereas its late sowing can be completed up to end of July.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Dr Khalid Iqbal, cucumber was used widely to resolve the problems of skin, stomach, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc.

as it is a major source of vitamins, magnesium, biotine and minerals.

He said that March was the best suitable time for early sowing of cucumber whereas its late cultivation can be delayed up to July.

Last year, cucumber crops were cultivated over 4650 acres of land in Punjab which produced average 252 maund per acre yield. However, latest techniques could make 40 to 50 maund increase in per acre cucumber produce, he added.