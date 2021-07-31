(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The agronomists have advised farmers to start early cultivation of turnip in August.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Saturday said turnip was an important vegetable of winter season as it played a significant role in fulfilling food requirements while it was also used in jellies, jams and other food items.

He said farmers should immediate prepare land for turnip crop and apply one bag of DAP and one bag of Potash at the time of cultivation.

He said farmers should prefer approved varieties of turnip, including Desi red, purple top, golden ball(Faisalabad), etc.