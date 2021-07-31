UrduPoint.com

Early Cultivation Of Turnip In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Early cultivation of turnip in August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The agronomists have advised farmers to start early cultivation of turnip in August.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Saturday said turnip was an important vegetable of winter season as it played a significant role in fulfilling food requirements while it was also used in jellies, jams and other food items.

He said farmers should immediate prepare land for turnip crop and apply one bag of DAP and one bag of Potash at the time of cultivation.

He said farmers should prefer approved varieties of turnip, including Desi red, purple top, golden ball(Faisalabad), etc.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture August Gold All Top

Recent Stories

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of ..

Executive Office of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors holds 1st meeting

26 minutes ago
 Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder p ..

Al Aliyo HydroFarms embarks on hydroponic fodder project in Hamriyah Free Zone

26 minutes ago
 IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

IIUI extends last date of admission till Aug 16

31 minutes ago
 Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-p ..

Gardeners advised to continue irrigation of date-palm orchards

31 minutes ago
 Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic fin ..

Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah into 100m Olympic final

31 minutes ago
 China says Delta variant behind virus surge

China says Delta variant behind virus surge

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.