UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Early Detection Best Option To Control Breast Cancer Fatalities: Begum Alvi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:52 PM

Early detection best option to control breast cancer fatalities: Begum Alvi

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, while highlighting significance of creating awareness among women against breast cancer, said on Friday that disease was a silent killer as it crept up on other body parts, if not detected at early stage

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi, while highlighting significance of creating awareness among women against breast cancer, said on Friday that disease was a silent killer as it crept up on other body parts, if not detected at early stage.

Addressing a breast cancer awareness seminar, she said according to the World Health Organization, about one million women fell prey to the deadly disease across the world and 40,000 in Pakistan annually.

The number of breast cancer cases might be far greater as majority of the women did not disclose suffering from the disease due to social taboos, she said.

Begum Alvi said the non-serious approach towards the fatal disease was creating further complications for breast cancer patients in the country, which had meager treatment facilities for the ailment.

She urged the womenfolk to have awareness about the breast cancer and inform their family members timely about any abnormality in the body.

An early diagnosis was the best option to treat the breast cancer.

She said the women, having the family history of cancer were more susceptible to the disease and cautioned that there was great probability of the re-emergence of the disease in women who had been successfully treated.

She also appreciated the media for creating awareness against the breast cancer and underscored the need of coordination among the non-governmental organizations for the purpose.

Begum Alvi also urged the provincial governments to expedite their efforts to control the breast cancer and improve treatment facilities for its patients.

She also lauded the efforts of Saidu Medical College Swat, Women Medical College Abbottabad, Pakistan Medical Association and Women Medical and Dental College Swat for creating awareness against the breast cancer.

Professor Dr Israr-ul-Haq, and Principal Women Medical and Dental College Abbottabad, Professor Dr Salma Aslam Kundi were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Abbottabad Swat Saidu Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family Media From Best Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US Awaits Russia's Response to Offer on Extending ..

3 minutes ago

CDA to acquire garbage collection equipment

3 minutes ago

Murderer sentenced for life, Rs300, 000 Dayat

3 minutes ago

Poor diet top contributor to heart disease deaths ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest SI for misuse of authority

6 minutes ago

PM's aide for timely completion of development pro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.