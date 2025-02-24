Early detection of 'Glaucoma' possible with annual eye exams, awareness: Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A renowned eye expert Monday said that the importance of educating the public about 'Glaucoma', which can cause permanent damage to the optic nerves, leading to irreversible vision loss where regular eye check-ups, ideally once a year, can facilitate timely detection and treatment.

In an exclusive conversation with a private news channel, Dr. Abdul Hanan, a renowned Orthopedic Surgeon, "Annual eye exams and awareness can save vision from Glaucoma which is commonly known as "Kala Motia" a genetic

disease".

"Families with a history of Glaucoma must be cautious and prioritize regular check-ups." Dr. Abdul Hanan stresses the importance of timely detection and treatment to prevent irreversible vision loss.

"Although signs of Glaucoma often go undetected until it is too late, regular check-ups are necessary to diagnose and treat the condition early, preventing irreversible vision loss," he mentioned.

He emphasized that glaucoma is a serious group of eye diseases that disproportionately affects the elderly and families with a history of the condition.

It is alarming to note that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide, and the number one cause of irreparable vision loss, he mentioned.

We must prioritize glaucoma awareness and encourage regular eye exams to detect this condition early before it's too late," Dr. Abdul Hanan added.

"Glaucoma is a symptomless disease in its early stages. Symptoms only appear later, with loss of side vision and eventually central vision, he said.