Early diagnosis may help save breast cancer patients, minister tells seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that only early diagnosis of cancer could save a person from the dangerous disease; therefore awareness should be created among masses about the disease.

Addressing the 'Breast cancer awareness seminar' at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, she said today "I am not participating as a health minister but as a breast cancer survivor. Two years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but I was lucky that the disease was diagnosed early due to which she recovered".

She said it was very easy to control any disease through early diagnosis, adding that the Mother and Child Block with 550 beds in Gangaram Hospital would be opened very soon. Four new units were also being established in Mother and Child Block, she added.

The minister congratulated the administration of Fatima Jinnah Medical University for organising the awareness seminar on breast cancer.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal said that all female students were being taught to serve humanity, adding that the university was running the world's largest thalassemia programme.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Mahmood Yaz said in his address said that spreading awareness about breast cancer in society had become very important as it could be helpful in controlling the disease.

Former vice chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Amir Zaman Khan paid tribute to all professors who spread awareness about breast cancer in society.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid also led the breast cancer awareness walk on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal also presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Yasmin Rashid.