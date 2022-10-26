Early diagnosis of breast cancer emphasized

A breast cancer awareness programme was held at Pakistan Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, KIRAN Karachi to educate women about the diagnosis and prevention of the disease, said a PAEC release on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A breast cancer awareness programme was held at Pakistan Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, KIRAN Karachi to educate women about the diagnosis and prevention of the disease, said a PAEC release on Wednesday.

Spouse of the Chairman PAEC Fahmeen Ali said while addressing the participants that cancer was not an incurable disease; if diagnosed at its initial stage, the chances of recovery were high.

She emphasized the need for promoting maximum awareness about cancer among the masses, especially women. For the purpose, all 19 cancer hospitals established across the country under PAEC were organizing awareness programmes on cancer disease, she added.