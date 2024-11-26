Open Menu

Early Diagnosis, Regular Monitoring Of Diabetes In Pregnant Women Stressed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 10:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The speakers at an awareness seminar on Tuesday emphasized the crucial importance of early diagnosis and consistent monitoring of diabetes in pregnant women to safeguard the health of both the mother and baby.

The seminar specifically tailored for pregnant women with gestational diabetes was organized by Mercy Teaching Hospital, (MTH) here.

The session aimed to educate patients on effectively managing gestational diabetes through lifestyle modifications, dietary adjustments, and medical screening.

Dr. Humaima, a renowned diabetic educator, delivered an insightful discussion on gestational diabetes.

She delved into the causes, potential complications, and management strategies of this condition.

Iqra, a skilled nutritionist, presented on dietary modifications for gestational diabetes.

She provided practical advice on meal planning, emphasizing the role of a balanced diet in controlling blood sugar levels.

Dr. Faheemullah, a specialist in the field, elaborated on the significance of screening for gestational diabetes in pregnant women.

He discussed the protocols for early detection and stressed that timely intervention can significantly reduce associated risks.

Dr Saud also contributed to the session by discussing various strategies for managing gestational diabetes.

MTH spokesman said on the occasion that the hospital remained committed to raising awareness about diabetes and related conditions, promoting better health practices within the community.

More Stories From Pakistan