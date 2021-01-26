Early, Durable Resolution Of "flashpoint", Internationally Accepted Kashmir Dispute Must: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that as Kashmir had turned into a flashpoint between nuclear armed Pakistan and India, early and durable resolution of the internationally accepted dispute was a must

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that as Kashmir had turned into a flashpoint between nuclear armed Pakistan and India, early and durable resolution of the internationally accepted dispute was a must.

"We are continuously telling the world that Kashmir has turned into flashpoint and its early and durable resolution is a must," he said in a statement issued here.

The Foreign Minister said he did not think that the two nuclear armed countries can resolve the dispute through force. "Doing so would be tantamount to commit suicide," he remarked.

He said that Kashmir was an accepted international dispute, adding that India, which had suspended the basic rights of Kashmiris since long, was committing atrocities against them in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Minister said that if India had a strong stance [on Kashmir] why it feared from dialogue.

He said Pakistan had showed the world through actions that it desired peace and stability in the region.

He, however, added that economic stability was linked with peace and order. "If there would be peace, the investment would come and job opportunities will be created", he remarked.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after coming to power had offered India if they will take one step forward towards peace, Pakistan will take two steps forward.

He, however, regretted that India did not pay any heed to the offer and took such measures which further aggravated the situation in the IIOJK.

The Foreign Minister said as the Indian government failed to suppress the voice of protesting farmers, the whole of India was now endorsing the voice of farmers, who have announced to again march towards Delhi in a big rally on the occasion of India's Republic Day on January 26.

He further said that the Modi government tried to deceive the Indian farmers and took measures leading to their exploitation through elimination of support price and imposition of new laws.

The Foreign Minister said that when the Indian farmers raised their voice against the unjust measures, they had to face the state oppression and violence.

About Afghan peace process, Qureshi said that Pakistan was playing a reconciliatory role for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

Referring to the country's political situation, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies will face and defeat the No Confidence Move in political, democratic and parliamentary way.

He said that as differences within the ranks of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had come out openly, the alliance was unnatural and temporary.

He said that even Maryum Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), also have difference of opinion on the issue of resignations.

Similarly, he said as against Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was adamant on long march, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was talking about the way of assemblies.

The Foreign Minister said that there also seems some pressure and confusion within the party of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as well.

He said as Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI were desirous of transparent Senate election, the government suggested open voting and apprised the opposition of its readiness for legislation on the subject as well.

The Foreign Minister said that the government has also approached the Supreme Court to seek opinion on open voting in Senate election.