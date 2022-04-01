UrduPoint.com

Early Election Better Option; Can't Even Think Of Resignation: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Early election better option; can't even think of resignation: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, while calling the early election a better option in the prevailing circumstances, said he could not even think of resigning and vowed to make a comeback with a heavy majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, while calling the early election a better option in the prevailing circumstances, said he could not even think of resigning and vowed to make a comeback with a heavy majority.

The prime minister, in an interview with a private television channel, said he was given three options of facing the vote of no-confidence, resignation, and an early election.

"We said the early election is the best. I cannot even think of resignation. On voting day, I want the nation to see the faces of those who would sell their loyalties," the prime minister remarked.

He said in the era of social media, the people particularly the youth would never forgive those shifting their loyalties for money and that they would be stamped forever.

The prime minister said he would go to the masses and seek a heavy majority to cleanse all the filth. A government lacking a heavy majority had to make compromises.

He said his government had faced immense difficulties during the last three and a half years for not having a heavy majority.

Imran Khan said his life was at risk because the adversaries knew that he would never stay silent.

"They will implicate me in cases. They will launch a character assassination campaign. They already ran a campaign against my wife and her friend," he remarked.

Referring to the conspiracy for his ouster, the prime minister said the developing countries were controlled by the abettors calling them Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of the present day.

In such a case, the foreign powers did not need to conquer a country rather they achieved their objective by planting the people who compromise the national interests, he added.

The prime minister said he had been in the know of the conspiracy since August and had also warned his cabinet of a tough winter ahead.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif had been meeting people like Hussain Haqqani, who had asked the United States to protect Asif Zardari against the Pakistan Army.

Haqqani also met Nawaz Sharif on March 3, four days before the government received the communication calling for his ouster, he added.

The prime minister said a strong army was inevitable for the country and exemplified Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Libya were destroyed by the foreign forces as they lacked a strong army.

Even Pakistan would also have been disintegrated into three pieces if it did not have a strong army.

Imran Khan said no individual inflicted the loss to the country more than Nawaz Sharif as he was the mastermind of Yellow Journalism, Changa Manga politics and even buying the judges.

He said both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari made corruption an acceptable evil in the society as no civilized society could imagine the trade of loyalties as had been done at the Sindh House.

He said after getting the first NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from Pervez Musharraf, the opposition was yearning for the second NRO to regain power and abolish the National Accountability Bureau to do away with their corruption cases and pave way for revoking the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

"They are trying to reinstate themselves by destroying the institutions," he remarked.

The prime minister said the foreign powers were using the "thieves" to control the country, who could not speak up to conceal their riches abroad.

He said the corrupt leaders insulted Pakistan and put Pakistan's Ideology on the back burner as they compromised the foreign policy just for the sake of aid to become billionaires.

He said the people of tribal areas as well as the expatriates suffered a lot after Pakistan joined the US-led war against terrorism just for the sake of aid and appeasing the superpower.

Reiterating his government's policy of having cordial relations with all the states, he said Pakistan would become a partner in peace but not conflict.

He said after losing 80,000 lives, Pakistan achieved nothing from the US-led anti-terror war except the elite which got benefits.

He said contrary to the practice of joining one bloc after the other, his government's foreign policy was aimed at keeping the people's interest supreme.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman's party had supported the conspiracy against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was also targeted for towing an independent foreign policy.

/more

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Somalia Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Army National Accountability Bureau Syria Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Vote Social Media Iraq Wife Manga United States Libya Money March August TV All From Government Cabinet Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Res ..

Decrease in Oil Production in Russia Caused by Restructuring of Market - Top Off ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Has No Information About Attacks on Railway Tan ..

UN Has No Information About Attacks on Railway Tankers With Chlorine in Ukraine- ..

2 minutes ago
 US allies agree to tap emergency oil reserves agai ..

US allies agree to tap emergency oil reserves again

2 minutes ago
 South Africa's Harmer in four-wicket Test return, ..

South Africa's Harmer in four-wicket Test return, admits to 'self-doubt'

2 minutes ago
 I have all the reports who met whom and which poli ..

I have all the reports who met whom and which politicians, anchors and journalis ..

2 minutes ago
 US to End Policy Allowing Immediate Deportation of ..

US to End Policy Allowing Immediate Deportation of Asylum-Seeking Migrants - DHS

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.