Early Elections A Dream Of Imran Khan: Uzma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Early elections a dream of Imran Khan: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari Sunday said that there was no possibility to conduct early elections in the country and it was a dream of Pakistan Tehreek--Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, she highlighted that PTI chairman Imran Khan's main objective was to come back in power by holding early elections which was not possible. Imran should respect the institutions of the country and he must abide by the rule of law of honorable courts, she said.

Commenting on the behavior of PTI chief, she said that Imran Khan had always used abusive language about others so he should have looked first at what he himself and his party members had done in their tenure.

Replying to a question, Uzma said PTI made the country economically disabled and created a financial crisis whereas the govt always supports dialogues to resolve important state matters.

She said that the former PTI government made false cases against PML-N and now, Imran Khan was always misguiding the public in his so-called public gatherings.

