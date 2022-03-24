Early elections could be held in the country, says Sheikh Rashid  

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says those who are changing parties and thinking they will get any respect they were wrong.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that switching parties would not be good, making it clear to the PTI dissidents must keep in mind that early elections could also be called in the country.

The Minister said those who were changing parties and thinking they would get any respect they were wrong. He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Thursday.

Talking about upcoming no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid said the country get a good news soon from this point onwards.

The Interior Minister said allies generally took more time in taking decision.

He said, "Those who are [genuine] remain intact with democracy and their party," advising the political leaders in the opposition camp to stick to their decision as "it is their moral, constitutional and Islamic responsibility".

The minister said, "Let me tell you with responsibility that nobody is going anywhere," pointing out that he met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who was firmly standing with Imran Khan.

He said Usman Buzdar was also not going anywhere.

The removal of the incumbent Punjab chief minister from office is one of the key demands of the group of estranged PTI lawmakers led by Jahangir Tareen.

Aleem Khan, a close friend of PM Khan, had also announced that he was joining the Tareen group, and challenged the Imran Khan government in the Centre and the Usman Buzdar-led Punjab government for "completely failing to fulfil its mandate and bring about the promised change".

Sheikh Rashid said that some opposition members would also not go to parliament on the day of the no-trust vote, adding that they understood that it would be "better" if PM Imran completed his tenure and early elections were called.

He went on to say that the opposition has to rethink the situation in view of the global scenario.

He also claimed that no one is going to be sacked or removed or [leaving]. All three will continue with Imran Khan," pointing out that he had instructed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi to "destroy those [damaging] the army's respect" on social media.

The Minister said it was up to the NA speaker to decide when the voting on the no-trust motion takes place.